Fire lane added to Railroad Street April 17, 2024 - 00:00 Posted in: News Visitors to historic Railroad Street in Navasota should adhere to recent changes or risk receiving a citation. Fire zones were recently painted along the southern portion of Railroad Street downtown. Citations for parking in a fire zone is a fine up to $200 plus court fees of $72. As a ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!