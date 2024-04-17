Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Fire lane added to Railroad Street

April 17, 2024 - 00:00
Visitors to historic Railroad Street in Navasota should adhere to recent changes or risk receiving a citation. Fire zones were recently painted along the southern portion of Railroad Street downtown. Citations for parking in a fire zone is a fine up to $200 plus court fees of $72. As a ...

