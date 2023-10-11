Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
FM 149 collision kills one

by Matthew Ybarra Managing Editor
October 11, 2023 - 00:00
ANDERSON — Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers are investigating an Oct. 5, two-vehicle fatality accident on FM 149 in Anderson.

DPS Sgt. Justin Ruiz said around 8:55 p.m., a 2004 Toyota Camry was traveling eastbound on FM 149.A 2017 Toyota Camry was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes and struck the 2004 Toyota.

The driver of the 2017 Toyota, 23-year-old Kristopher Bokelman, of Montgomery, was transported to St. Joseph Health Grimes Hospital in Navasota where he succumbed to his injuries. He was pronounced deceased by Grimes County Justice of the Peace Mark Laughlin.

The driver of the 2004 Toyota, Randolph Craddock, 65, of Freeport, was transported to St. Joseph Regional Hospital in Bryan with serious injuries.

Ruiz said the investigation is ongoing.

