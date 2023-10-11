Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Growth prompts County to explore building codes

October 11, 2023 - 00:00
News
At the Oct. 4, 2023, Regular Meeting of Grimes County Commissioners Court, commissioners responded to the County’s impending explosive growth by approving the formation of a committee regarding implementation of the Grimes County New Residential and Commercial Construction Building Codes. Committee members will include County Judge Joe Fauth, Pct. 4 ...

