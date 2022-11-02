Formula theft suspects arrested

Two adults and two juveniles were arrested for allegedly stealing over $700 in baby formula from Brookshire Brothers in Navasota.

On Oct. 26, at approximately 3:30 p.m., Navasota Police Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of North LaSalle, for reports of a theft. The suspects reportedly stole multiple tubs of formula and vacated the property.

Officers located the suspects vehicle traveling on Texas State Highway 6. The vehicle was pulled over near Farm-to-Market Road 159. The vehicle was occupied by Stefan Mihalache, 19, and Domnica Tomescu, 39, both of Houston and three juveniles.

One of the juveniles was concealing 27 tubs of formula in an altered pouch under their clothing. During search of the vehicle, several more tubs of formula, suspected to be from a different theft were seized. Video footage from Brookshire Brothers showed four people participated in the theft.

Mihalache and Tomescu were arrested and charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity – Retail Theft, a Class A Misdemeanor. Two of the juveniles were charged with the same offense. Both Mihalache and Tomescue remain in Grimes County Jail facing a $20,000 bond for Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity. They are also being held on an I.C.E. warrant, a third-degree felony, with no bond. All three juveniles were released to Child Protective Services.

Navasota Police Department receive information this group has committed theft in several other counties. Additional charges are pending.