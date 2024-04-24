Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Prev article
Solar farm road permit gets short term renewal
Next article
Grant teaches vape dangers

Forum provides voter insight for May elections

April 24, 2024 - 00:00
Posted in:
News
Article Image Alt Text

Residents of Navasota, constable precinct 3 and Navasota ISD heard directly from candidates on the May 4 City and School Election and May 28 Republican primary runoff ballot at a forum hosted by the Navasota Examiner April 17. Navasota ISD Superintendent Dr. Stu Musick also presented a summary of NISD ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

Navasota Examiner Copyright © 2024