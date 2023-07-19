Four arrested during traffic stop

Illegal firearms and drugs were uncovered by Navasota Police Officers during a traffic stop Friday evening on the Texas 6 northbound feeder.

Navasota Police Chief Mike Mize said officers observed a vehicle with an equipment violation and pulled the vehicle over. As the officer made contact with the four occupants, a pistol was observed between the passenger seat and center console. The odor of marijuana was also detected.

All occupants exited the vehicle and told the officer there were more firearms in the vehicle. Officers seized two pistols, an AR15, marijuana, THC vape, and Xanax pills. One of the firearms was verified to be stolen out of College Station.

All four occupants are from Navasota and were booked into the Grimes County Jail. Donavon Rodriguez, 23, was charged with Possession of Stolen Firearm, a State Jail Felony, Possession of Marijuana, Class B Misdemeanor and Unlawful Carrying of a Firearm, Class A Misdemeanor. His bonds totaled $15,500.

Cashtian Douglas, 19, was charged with Unlawful Carrying of a Firearm, a Class A Misdemeanor. His bond was $3,500.

Juan Murillo, 17, Possession of Marijuana, Class B Misdemeanor Possession of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 2, a State Jail Felony and Possession of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 3, Class A Misdemeanor. His bond totaled $15,500.

Camerino Rodriguez, 17, Possession of Marijuana, Class B Misdemeanor, with a bond of $1,500.