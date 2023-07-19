The Roof is on fire

Quick response saved the popular and newly renovated Rail & Rye Restaurant in historic downtown Navasota from burning Wednesday afternoon.

A Navasota Fire Crew was returning from a call just after 5 p.m. July 12. They approached the intersection of Washington Avenue and LaSalle Street when they noticed smoke coming from the roof of Blackberry and Honeysuckle, which is also the Rail & Rye Rooftop Bar.

Navasota Fire Chief Jason Katkoski said the crew immediately contacted dispatch and requested their “full alarm assignment” as they were pilling up. They entered the restaurant and evacuated occupants before heading to the rooftop.

Firefighters quickly extinguished flames coming through the decking. Crews with the assistance of Navasota Police Department removed additional decking to check for extension and finish cooling hot spots.

Katkoski said some smoke made its way into the main area of the restaurant so the area had to be ventilated. The restaurant closed for the remainder of the day but was able to reopen Thursday.

“We are certainly grateful that Navasota Fire Department saw the fire and responded so quickly,” said Rail & Rye Owner Chris Tucker. “It saved a lot of property from being damaged.”

Tucker said about a 100 square foot section of the rooftop was damaged, but they were able to have it operational by the weekend. “We expect to have it fully repaired within another week or so.”

There were no injuries. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is the second time Rail & Rye has been impacted by tragedy. The rooftop was hit by a direct lightning strike during overnight storms Dec. 10-11, 2022. Three air-conditioning condenser control boards were fried, the ice machine was lost and in there was damage to the IT infrastructure. Navasota WiFi services were temporarily knocked out as well. The infrastructure on Farquhar and Railroad Street had a total of four switches, two routers, and a radio damaged.