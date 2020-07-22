Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Free back to school supplies

Special To The Examiner
Posted in:
News

Do you need assistance with school supplies? There will be a Grimes County Drive-Thru Back to School Backpack and Supply Drive at the Grimes County Fairgrounds, 5220 FM 3455 in Navasota, Tuesday, Aug. 4, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Families will need to pre-register by Monday, July 27, by going to www.ticketleap.com. Once on the website, type Grimes County in the search box – click on the back to school event and pre-register.

The backpack and supply drive is made available by Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, Prairie View A&M University and Strengthening Families of the Brazos Valley.

For more information call the Grimes County Extension Office, 936-873-3907.

