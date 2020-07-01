Freedom rings in Navasota July 4!

Navasota’s Freedom Festival will proceed as scheduled! That was the decision of Mayor Bert Miller in a Special Meeting of the Navasota City Council Monday, June 29. The meeting was called in response to Governor Greg Abbott’s June 26 Executive Order placing approval of gatherings of 100-plus with local authorities and to discuss its impact on the festival and rentals at city facilities.

City legal counsel, Cary Bovey said, “The Governor says that any outdoor gathering over 100 people is prohibited unless the mayor approves the gathering. And in approving the gathering, the mayor can issue conditions and restrictions on that event such as wearing face masks, social distancing, those sorts of things.”

Bovey continued, “In evaluating the mayor’s authority to do this, we thought it would be a good idea for the mayor to also have the input from the city council before the mayor issues a proclamation, if the mayor decides to do that. The way the order is structured, it’s within the discretion of the mayor to approve the gathering.”

Factors for consideration for local approval are the overall number of projected attendees, the likelihood of individuals over the age of 65 attending, the density of the forum and ability to insure social distancing between individuals, and the level of transmission in the county.

Proactive measures

Marketing and Communications Coordinator Madison Brooks reviewed precautions already in place and posted on social media, City’s website and in the 2020 Navasota Freedom Festival special edition produced by The Examiner.

They include vendor booths spaced 10-feet apart instead of 6-feet with vendors required to post the maximum allowed in their booth at one time. A hand sanitizer sponsor is providing 250 hand sanitizers for distribution.

Brooks said, “We ensured fireworks can be seen from at least a 0.6-mile radius from where they’ll be shot off. We also have listed that individuals are encouraged to practice social distancing at all times, wear face masks and follow all CDC recommendations for COVID-19.”

Miller added that the parade and fireworks can be viewed via Navasota Examiner Facebook Live.

County transmissions

Navasota Fire Chief Jason Katkoski discussed local transmission statistics as well as some issues with DSHS reporting.

Katkoski said, “One of the main numbers we’d like to see is, are we having hospitalizations in our community? We’ve not gotten any of that information.”

According to Katkoski, 1,127 tests have been administered, 116 cases reported countywide, 62 active cases with approx imately 46 in Navasota. There are 30 recoveries with 10 in Navasota but approximately 16 “lost to follow up” who didn’t report back to DSHS.

Katkoski said, “One of the frustrating parts is we had some personal knowledge of some of our cases and tried to follow to see how the state was tracking those. What we found was there’s almost a week-and-a-half to two-week lag between when they report as a positive to when we get notified. Some of those have already recovered and we’re getting them reported to us as a new case.”

Council comments

Noting those in attendance without masks, councilman Josh Fultz was skeptical about leaving that decision to festival goers’ discretion.

He said, “I’m not asking you to wear a mask for you. I’m asking you to do it for me and my family and for folks that we need to protect each other from. That’s what a community is about.”

Pointing out that other communities are canceling events, councilman Geoff Horn said, “I think we’re going to attract people from all over. We’re kind of healthy around here and in the City but we’re going to be bringing people in even from Austin.”

Councilman Grant Holt expressed his concerns about recent events “putting masses of people together which I believe causes the spikes.”

Referring to negative social media posts, he said, “We’ve worked really hard to make Navasota a place to be and I’m wondering if we’re going to be regarded as people who just don’t care.”

Councilman Bernie Gessner said, “I think a lot of planning has gone into this and they’ve taken a lot of things into account. I’d like to trust in my fellow citizens that they will be reasonable about it. I think with the things we’ve put in place, I’m in favor of going ahead with it.”

Brooks said following the executive order, one of four performers pulled out and seven of the 15 participating businesses have not confirmed or “don’t feel comfortable.”

Miller said, “This was not only intended to be family-friendly and a fun activity, but it was also directed at helping our struggling businesses that are downtown. It does come down to the person who has the concern or health issues that makes their own personal decision. So, I’m going to declare that the festival goes on, and with the precautions that have already been taken and recommended, and count on the public to do the right thing for their fellow man.”

Event changes (As of Tuesday morning)

• Noah Wenzel will not be performing.

• Navasota Noon Lions Club will not be giving out free hot dogs and sno cones.

• Masks are encouraged as well as social distancing.

• For more information, please see the 2020 Navasota Freedom Festival special edition in this week’s edition of The Examiner.

City rentals

According to Bovey, the use of the Navasota Center and August Horst Park pavilion are under the jurisdiction of city government. While park gatherings will be limited to 100, council voted to limit occupancy at the Navasota Center to 50% per room.

View the full “Special Meeting” video on the Navasota Examiner Facebook page.