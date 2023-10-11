Garden Club’s October Yard of the Month

Navasota Garden Club presented the October Yard of the Month Award to Tonya and Cary DeLong for their home at 603 10th Street in Navasota. Their yard features excellent landscaping, colorful gardening and beautiful curbside appeal. The front and side lawns have a balanced landscape design featuring Sweet Pea Roses, Lavender, Doreen’s Centennial Green Rose, Red Knock Out Roses and many other colorful gardening.