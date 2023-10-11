Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Prev article
Concord Cemetery Association meeting Oct. 21
Time to read
less than
1 minute
Print
a- a+
Published 4 days ago
Last updated 3 days ago
Read so far

Garden Club’s October Yard of the Month

October 11, 2023 - 00:00
Posted in:
News
  • Article Image Alt Text
    Examiner photo by Celeste Anguiano

Navasota Garden Club presented the October Yard of the Month Award to Tonya and Cary DeLong for their home at 603 10th Street in Navasota. Their yard features excellent landscaping, colorful gardening and beautiful curbside appeal. The front and side lawns have a balanced landscape design featuring Sweet Pea Roses, Lavender, Doreen’s Centennial Green Rose, Red Knock Out Roses and many other colorful gardening.

Navasota Examiner Copyright © 2023