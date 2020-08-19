GC Animal Rescue announces fundraising project

ANDERSON - Grimes County Animal Rescue has begun its fundraising project to raise enough money to construct a dog and cat shelter in Anderson. Construction will begin as soon as enough funds are raised

Grimes County Animal Rescue is a 501.c.3 non-profit entity organized to build and operate a dog and cat shelter in Grimes County. Citizens of Grimes County are being asked to contribute money to help construct the animal shelter. No government or county funds are being given for this facility. All funds must come from private citizens or businesses.

Kristin Carrell, President of Grimes County Animal Rescue stated, “In addition to numerous small contributions, two very generous Grimes County citizens have made a substantial contribution. We are about one third of our way toward raising the funds we need to construct a new animal shelter for Grimes County. The shelter will house approximately 50 dogs and cats and will be centrally located in Grimes County in Anderson. The land for the shelter has been approved and provided by Grimes County Commissioners.”

Grimes County citizens can assist with the construction of the animal shelter by making contributions to Grimes County Animal Rescue at P.O. Box 767, Anderson, TX 77830 or at its website, grimescountyanimalrescue.com.

For questions, contact Grimes County Animal Rescue President Kristin Carrell, 936-306-5565 or email grimescounty animalrescue@gmail.com.