GCRW 10th Anniversary

Examiner photos by Connie Clements: Grimes County Republican Women’s president, Teddi Jackson, welcomed members, elected officials, former speakers and guests to the Tenth Anniversary Celebration of the GCRW Thursday, Aug. 19, at New Hope Church. Jackson is the organization’s third GCRW president, following founding president Sherry Fauth, and Karen Hale. ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!