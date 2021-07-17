GCRW hosts Texas Youth Summit founder, Christian Collins

Christian Collins, the founder of the Texas Youth Summit and former campaign manager and longtime advisor to Congressman Kevin Brady, will be the guest speaker July 20 at the Grimes County Republican Women’s monthly luncheon.

Currently, Collins teaches at Lone Star College and is the owner of his own consulting business working with small businesses and nonprofits. His passion, however, is educating youth about why socialism does not work and reaching youth with the Conservative message. He frequently speaks on high school and college campuses about why students should get involved in the political process to protect America’s liberty.

Collins holds a B.A. in Government from the University of Texas and an M.A. in Organizational Communication from Liberty University. He hosts his own podcast, The Christian Collins Show, which features some of the nation’s top Conservative leaders.

In January 2020, Collins published Second Wind: A 365 Day Daily Devotional to Pursuing God’s Greater Calling, of which a portion of the proceeds are donated to New Danville, a Texas not-for-profit 501(c)(3) charitable and educational organization in Willis which provides housing, day habilitation, summer programs and jobs for those affected by Down Syndrome.

The lunch meeting will be held at the Grand Star Conference Center at 7506 CR 204 off SH 105 between Plantersville and Montgomery, 1-mile past Bernhardt Winery.

Meet and greet begins at 11 a.m. Lunch, speaker, and business meeting kick off at 11:30. Adjournment is approximately 1 p.m.

Lunch is $10. Please RSVP to President Teddi Jackson, teddi21@gmail.com, or call (936) 894-1967. Gentlemen are welcomed to attend.

NEW MEMBER DRIVE! Join now for the remainder of 2021 at a reduced fee and enjoy the benefits of GCRW membership!