GCSO investigating fire, death

BY MATTHEW YBARRA

Managing editor

RICHARDS – Grimes County Sheriff’s Investigators are investigating an early morning mobile home fire in Richards Tuesday, Aug. 25.

Grimes County Investigator John Jones said the fire was reported at approximately 6:30 a.m. The fire was on County Road 232 just north of Richards. Richards, Shiro and Anderson Volunteer Fire Departments responded. Jones stated a deceased male, John Foy, 70 of Richards, was located inside the home. The cause of death is unknown at this time, but the body has been sent for autopsy. The cause of the fire is also still under investigation.