Commissioners set for tax, budget public hearing

BY CONNIE CLEMENTS

Examiner reporter

On a 5-0 vote, Grimes County Commissioners approved a proposed tax rate for 2022-2023 of $0.48/$100 valuation and an anticipated collection rate of 97.8% at a Special Meeting Monday, Aug. 29. Citizens will have a chance to weigh in on the proposed tax rate and budget at the Wednesday, Sept. 7, Public Hearing.

In addition, commissioners approved the purchase of used shelving for both the county clerk and district clerk offices to be installed in the new maintenance/ storage building. The shelves will be paid for with 2022 contingency funds.

The cost to move remaining county records from the annex and other county buildings to the storage building is $36,896 and will be paid for by reallocating annex renovation funds to moving costs.

Action was also taken to move ahead with ordering two vehicles for the newly approved Pct. 1 and Pct. 3 Constable deputies. According to Auditor Jessi Murphy, the vehicles will be paid for with ARPA funds and will not impact the 2023 budget. Treasurer Tom Maynard also got the go-ahead to post for a Clerk IV after a last-minute vacancy in his department. Explaining his plans for reorganizing the department, Maynard said, “The net cost to the department is zero.”

Burn ban

Based on the recommendation of Emergency Services Coordinator David Lilly and his consultation with the volunteer fire department chiefs, Commissioners took no action to lift the burn ban. The current burn ban remains in place through Sept. 13.