Goats to b-a-a-nish vegetation from Cedar Creek

The long-awaited Rent-A-Ruminant, Herds for Hire, have finally arrived in Navasota! After a 3-4 month delay, no thanks to COVID-19, the goats are ready to get to work removing vegetation along Navasota’s Cedar Creek.

For the project, the company will provide 85-100 goats, a goat wrangler who will stay on-site 24-hours a day as well as 4-foot tall portable electrified fencing to contain the goats for “concentrated grazing and safety of the goats.”

Goat enthusiasts are cautioned not to touch the electrified fence and to refrain from feeding the goats since snacks and treats introduced into their diets can be dangerous and even fatal.

In addition, petting is not permitted since goats eat vegetation like poison ivy or poison oak. The oil can get on their coat and be transmitted to anyone who touches them. Anyone trying to breach the enclosed area may also be met by a Livestock Guardian Dog.

Rent-A-Ruminant is a close-knit, family-owned business and Sales Manager Terry Carr has great affection for his goat family as well.

He said, “They’re kind of fat and sassy right now. They’re very sweet animals, we spoil them. When I yell ‘Goatie, Goatie,’ they stop eating and come running. They think we’re going someplace, or I’ve got something special for them.”

According to Carr, goats are the second smartest farm animal.

He said, “The pig is the smartest, then the goat. Cows, horses, and other animals are way down the line.”

While Covid-19 prompted the project’s delay, it has yielded surprising results for Rent-A-Ruminant. Carr expected to see postponements due to the decline in city revenues.

He said, “The cities we’re doing say ‘We need you more than ever because of people being sick or laid off and we’re short of staff.’ We haven’t had any cancellations to-date.”

Like any newcomer to Navasota, the goats will have to adjust to Navasota’s trains.

Carr said, “They’ve never been around a train before so they may hit the panic button.”

As for the goats’ work location, Carr said depending on the depth of vegetation, they may be in one section from 3-5 days. He suggested that Cedar Creek at LaSalle Street beginning Wednesday afternoon will be a prime spot for photo opportunities.

The goats are expected to complete the Cedar Creek Project Aug. 22.