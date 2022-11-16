Green Pastures 4-H BBQ Fundraiser

Green Pastures 4-H Group BBQ Fundraiser is being held Saturday, Nov. 26, at 5611 Rockin L Lane in Navasota.

Barbeque will be sold from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., or until food is sold out. Plates are $20 and consist of brisket, sausage, potato salad, beans, bread, pickles, onions, and barbeque sauce. Pre order and delivery are available with a five-plate minimum to locations within 20 miles. There will also be a bake sale onsite.

Contact Jenna Loukanis, 979-422-1415 to pre order and schedule delivery.