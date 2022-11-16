NISD Board approves DOI resolution

Navasota Independent School District Board of Trustees approved $359,856 in renovations to Brule Auxiliary Gym Monday, Nov. 14, at the monthly board meeting. The renovations will be paid with bond savings.

During the October board meeting, it was announced that NISD had bond savings from the 2017 bond totaling $590,645. The Brule Auxiliary Gym was in the original scope of work to be turned into a maintenance garage. It was decided the gym would be more beneficial remaining a gym instead of being utilized as a garage. The renovation of the gym allows NISD to have access to five regulation-size basketball/volleyball courts throughout the district.

Following a bid process, NISD Assistant Superintendent of Operations recommended the approval of $359,856 in renovations.

Renovations Include:

• New interior paint – awarded to A Brush Above for $47,990.

• New Ceiling grid – replace and install new ceiling grid - awarded to A Brush Above for $44,952.

• New Bleachers – replacing telescopic bleachers including an electric drive system; replacing some basketball goals and supports; new wall pads; and volleyball system. Awarded to Key Installations for $150,730.

• Refurbished Floor – includes a poured synthetic floor; sand and clean existing and repair, 2mm resin and clear coat and paint. Doesn’t include Navasota logo but board approved an additional amount to have the logo added. Bauer Sports Flooring was awarded the bid for $46,500.

• Lighting – Gritex Electric will replace high bay lights with LED lights, adding four LED fixtures with backup fixtures; and replacing exit lights. The bid is $18,500.

• HVAC – A new 3-phase AC system will be installed in the locker rooms which are being converted into maintenance offices. Bid includes air handler, new ductwork, condenser and copper pipe, new grills and a new thermostat. It also includes removal of old furnaces. The bid was awarded to R&R HVAC for $15,500.

• Rubber floor coating – awarded to Stampede Coatings for $6,466. The slip resistant rubber coated floor will be in the front entrance of the gym. The same floor coating was installed in the Rock Gym bathrooms and athletic training office. It requires minimal maintenance and no waxing.

• Bathroom Renovations – Two bids were awarded to Serres & Sons Plumbing. A bid of $14,192 will include replacing six floor mount toilets, four lavatories and a urinal. A bid of $12,226 will replace partitions. Partitions and fixtures will be reconfigured for ADA compliance.

Renovations to the gym were set to begin Tuesday, Nov. 16.

District of Innovation

Board members approved a resolution to begin the first step in the district seeking a District of Innovation designation by Texas Education Agency. Once the resolution is approved a public forum will be held.

To be considered for a DOI distinction, district must have a district academic accountability rating of “C” (acceptable).

Some of the flexibility districts have once recognized as a DOI include educator certification, teacher contracts; first and last day of school; length of school day; class size and certain purchasing and contract requirements.

There are currently 899 districts with a DOI designation across Texas.

The next regularly scheduled board meeting is Monday, Dec. 19.