Gregory Art Show

Examiner photo by Connie Clements Host and owner of Baker Goodwin Fine Art, Baker Goodwin and southwest landscape artist Dina Gregory greet visitors at Gregory’s exhibition Saturday, Oct. 28. Her works will be on display through Sunday, Nov. 26.

Examiner photo by Connie Clements Former Navasota resident and plein air painter Dina Gregory demonstrated her pastel painting technique at a Meet the Artist event at Baker Goodwin Fine Art Saturday, Oct. 28.