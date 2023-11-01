Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Gregory Art Show

November 01, 2023 - 00:00
News
    Examiner photo by Connie Clements Host and owner of Baker Goodwin Fine Art, Baker Goodwin and southwest landscape artist Dina Gregory greet visitors at Gregory’s exhibition Saturday, Oct. 28. Her works will be on display through Sunday, Nov. 26.
    Examiner photo by Connie Clements Former Navasota resident and plein air painter Dina Gregory demonstrated her pastel painting technique at a Meet the Artist event at Baker Goodwin Fine Art Saturday, Oct. 28.
    Examiner photo by Connie Clements Fellow artists and old Navasota friends attended a Meet the Artist event Saturday, Oct. 28 to view the work of plein air artist Dina Gregory. Gregory is passionate about the Texas southwest and her favorite locales are the Texas Hill Country, Palo Duro Canyon and Big Bend.

