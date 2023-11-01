Free model train display open house

Enjoy a trip back to your childhood at the San Jacinto Model Railroad Club Annual Fall Tour with six local locations Nov. 4-5.

Each year in November homes and clubs in the Houston area open their doors for visitors. display their creations. For the past 18 years the Navasota and Bryan/College Station and now Brenham and Bellville model train layouts have been invited to participate in this event. The event is free to all.

This year there will be six displays open for viewing by the public in the area. What you will see is many years of work by area modelers creating their own miniature railroad empires.

Locations include Navasota

• Bob Barnett, MMR, 1904 Clements Lane Navasota, Texas 77868.

• Laurie and Chuck Lind, MMR, 3680 County Road 324 Navasota, Texas 77868. Both locations are open Nov. 4, from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Nov. 5, from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Bellville

• Richard Gemp, 3939 Kuykendall Road Bellville, Texas 77418. Open Nov. 4-6, noon to 6 p.m.

Brenham

• Jason Carr and Andrew Conway, 200 South Dixie St Brenham, Texas 77833. Open Nov. 4-6, noon to 6 p.m.

College Station

• Pat and Carl Lester, MMR, 4902 Bay Oaks Ct College Station, Texas 77845. Open Nov. 4, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Nov. 5, noon-5 p.m.

Bryan

• B/CS Model Railroad Society, 3057 Montana (Bonham Park) Bryan, Texas 77803. Open Nov. 4, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Nov. 5, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For additional locations and more information visit, www.sanjacmodeltrains. org.