GRIMES COUNTY FINAL ELECTION RESULTS
May 17, 2023 - 00:00
Anderson-Shiro Consolidated Independent School District
Proposition A
Total Votes For Against
742 260 (35.04%) 482 (64.96%)
City of Navasota
City Council, Position 4
Bert Miller (unopposed)
Total Votes 382
City Council Position 5
Patty Tokoly 131 (28.48%)
James D. Harris 329 (71.52%)
Navasota Independent School District
Trustee, Position 4
Tim J. Harris (unopposed)
Total Votes 476
Trustee, Position 5
Mark Gremillion 148 (25.92%)
Amy S. Jarvis 423 (74.08%)
Town of Anderson
Proposition A
Total Votes For Against
47 41 (87.23%) 6 (12.77%)
Mayor
Marc Benton (unopposed) declared winner