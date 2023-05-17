Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
GRIMES COUNTY FINAL ELECTION RESULTS

May 17, 2023 - 00:00
News

 

Anderson-Shiro Consolidated Independent School District 

Proposition A 

Total Votes For Against 

742 260 (35.04%) 482 (64.96%) 

 

City of Navasota  

City Council, Position 4 

Bert Miller (unopposed)  

Total Votes 382 

 

City Council Position 5 

Patty Tokoly 131 (28.48%) 

James D. Harris 329 (71.52%) 

 

Navasota Independent School District 

Trustee, Position 4 

Tim J. Harris (unopposed)  

Total Votes 476 

 

Trustee, Position 5 

Mark Gremillion 148 (25.92%) 

Amy S. Jarvis 423 (74.08%) 

 

Town of Anderson  

Proposition A 

Total Votes For Against 

47 41 (87.23%) 6 (12.77%) 

 

Mayor 

Marc Benton (unopposed) declared winner 

 

 

