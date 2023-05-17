Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Juvenile fires shots at fairgrounds

By Matthew Ybarra Managing editor
May 17, 2023 - 00:00
Posted in:
News
A Washington County juvenile was charged with Deadly Conduct for a shooting at Grimes County Fairgrounds Saturday, May 13.

Officers from Navasota Police Department, Grimes County Sheriff’s Office and Grimes County Constable Offices were working two separate events at the Grimes County Fairgrounds, 5200 block of FM 3455. Around midnight officers were notified of shots fired in the parking lot.

Witnesses described the shooter’s vehicle and Navasota Police Officers located the vehicle on Texas 90 and conducted a traffic stop. The three occupants were all 17 years of age or younger and all from Washington County.

During a search of the vehicle, a firearm was discovered, and statement confirmed the shooting. Officers at the Fairgrounds located evidence of the shooting.

One juvenile was charged with Deadly Conduct. The juvenile was processed at the police department and later released to his parents.

