Grimes County naked ‘menace’ sentenced

ANDERSON – A Grimes County Jury sentenced 50-year-old Jonathan Mark Jeffery to 15 years in prison July 20, for possession of PCP.

“Jonathan Jeffery has been a menace in Grimes County for almost 20 years,” said Assistant District Attorney Tammy Thomas. “He has continuously used narcotics, endangered the public and wasted law enforcement resources. Today, a jury made clear that enough was enough. We will not tolerate habitual criminal conduct in our county.”

Navasota Police Officers, Ethan Tyler and Logan Peck, responded to a disturbance at 520 Laredo Street Aug. 18, 2021. The officers encountered Jeffery in the parking lot smoking phencyclidine, commonly referred to as PCP, dip or wet. He was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance (POCS).

Jeffrey pled guilty to the possession charge and requested a jury to assess his punishment. A jury was selected July 18. Assistant District Attorneys, Tammy Thomas and Meagan Callaham, presented evidence during the trial presided by visiting 12th District Judge JD Langley.

Prosecution presented evidence of Jeffrey’s extensive criminal history dating back to 1991 including additional POCS cases, DWI, multiple Disorderly Conduct cases, Fleeing Police and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon.

Jeffrey has a long history of PCP use and on multiple occasions was naked when law enforcement dealt with him. In at least one incident he was naked in front of children.

Two days prior to the trial, Jeffery was arrested for Public Intoxication. He was naked and causing a disturbance.

Jeffery also pled true to a prior felony conviction for Forgery making his punishment range 2 to 20 years.

Jeffery remains in Grimes County Jail awaiting transfer to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.