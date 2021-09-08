HAVE WE FORGOTTEN?

September 11, 2001 is described as the day the Earth stood still, and “NEVER FORGET” became the rally cry of Americans as they watched Al Qaeda attack the United States on home soil.

Americans watched in horror as the United States were under attack. Nineteen militants associated with the Islamic extremist group Al Qae dea hijacked four airplanes carrying out suicide attacks on the United States.

The first of the planes, an American Airline Boeing 767, loaded with 20,000 gallons of jet fuel crashed into the north tower of the World Trade Center in New York leaving a gaping hole in the eighth floor of the skyscraper that stood 110 stories tall and killed hundreds instantly.

Any thoughts the crash was simply an accident were quickly erased as a second plane struck the south tower of the World Trade Center near the 60th floor, 18 minutes after the initial crash.

A third plane circled downtown Washington D.C. then crashed into the west side of the United States Pentagon, the military headquarters, at 9:45 a.m.

Thanks to the heroics of brave passengers on the fourth plane, United Flight 93, the final attack could not be carried out by the Islamic Terrorists that were funded by the Al Qaeda terrorist organization of Saudi Arabia fugitive Osama bin Laden. Passengers aboard the plane learned of the attacks and brought the plane down themselves in a rural field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania. The destination of that attack planned for that plane is unknown, but those brave passengers saved many American lives.

At the World Trade Center 2,763 people died including 343 firefighters and paramedics, 23 New York City Police Officers and 37 Port Authority Police Officers. At the Pentagon 189 people were killed including 64 on American Airlines Flight 77, the jet that struck the building. On Flight 93, 44 people died when the plane was brought down in Pennsylvania.

Carl Dry, a Korean War Veteran and former Post Commander at the Grimes County VFW Post 4006 remembered the outpouring of American pride with USA flags being in high-demand. “The country came together, it didn’t last very long but the country did come together,” explained Dry.

When the Korean war began on June 25, 1950 Dry was in high school, “I couldn’t wait to finish high school and join the military,” he said. “I’m sure the same thing happened to a lot of the youngens when 9/11 took place.” He described the feeling as, “I’m 10-foot tall and bullet proof – turn me loose and I’ll go show them!”

The heroism shown that day by Americans responding to the tragic attack was reminiscent of Dec. 7, 1941, when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor in Honolulu, Hawaii. “The last time we were attacked was Pearl Harbor and I was just a child at that time. The fact that anyone would attack our country head on again was unbelievable,” explained Dry.

Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell remembers driving to the Texas Capital in Austin with Investigator John Wren the day of the news of the Sept. 11 attacks. “I never will forget we both saw Gov. [Rick] Perry about 30-feet away being ushered in by his security detail and he waved at us,” explained Sowell. “You could tell by the look on his face, I never will forget, how solemn and hurt he looked as the governor of Texas.”

Since that day, Sowell said the world changed and evolved into a more security-conscious world. “The review of security in government buildings and everywhere else changed that day.”

Sowell wonders what happened to the patriotism and unity shown post - Sept. 11. “Patriotism in our country was at a high I had never seen before and can only be compared to what happened after Pearl Harbor,” explained Sowell. “

You could not buy and American flag because they were sold out and back ordered. Throughout the country the flag flew everywhere. There was an outpouring of respect for military, law enforcement, fire departments, first responders etc. The National Anthem was sacred and honored and the flag was sacred and honored. Now there are people taking a knee, sitting on the flag. I wonder what has happened to our country.”

Darryl Worley performed a song he co-wrote with Wynn Varble entitled “Have You Forgotten.” “Have you forgotten how it felt that day to see your homeland under fire and her people blown away. Have you forgotten when those towers fell, we had neighbors still inside going through a living hell. Have you forgotten.”