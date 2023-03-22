Help celebrate National Library Week

National Library Week is April 23 – 29 and the theme is "There's More to the Story," celebrating the fact libraries do more than checking out books and other materials.

Navasota Public Library provides additional services to the community such as computers, story times, movie nights, book signings, home schooling opportunities, a farmer’s market and more.

Library Director Tiffany Byers said, "We will be launching a Krispy Kreme fundraiser in April. Orders can be placed at the Library beginning April 10, and the final day to order is April 24. Donuts will be available for pickup on April 28. In honor of National Library Week, we will be having events every day that week."

National Library Week Events

April 24 - Join the Club! Come try out the “Read Between the Wines Book Club” at 5:30 p.m.

April 25 - Take a “Shelfie” and tag the library #Navasota Public Library.

April 26 - Help the library reach their highest number of checkouts in one day.

April 27 - Support the library by purchasing books from the book sale room and be entered into the Grand Prize Drawing.

April 28 - Join the library for “Donut Storytime” at 10 a.m.

The Library is located at 1411 E. Washington Ave. in Navasota. Call 936-825-6744 for more information or visit their website, navasotatx.gov/public-library or facebook.com/navasotatx.gov.