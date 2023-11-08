Honoring a homecooked tradition

ANDERSON — For nearly 40 years, Kott’s Café in Anderson has served homecooked meals to locals, passersby or those who made the special trip to try the food raved about by so many. Anderson Mayor Marc Benton honored the small café with a proclamation declaring Nov. 1, Kott’s Appreciation Day.

Benton spoke to the packed restaurant, “We just wanted to take a day and show our appreciation for this great restaurant and the service they give for so many years,” he said. “This place to me is like an extension to my house. It is just like coming into my kitchen and sitting down and eating, only I don’t have to cook.”

The restaurant was originally opened by Bobbie Kott in 1978 on Texas I-45 and Tamita Road in Conroe. On Nov. 1, 1985 the restaurant was relocated to Anderson where it has served customers for 38 years.

Dedicated to customer service and great food, Bobbie’s daughters, Donna, Brenda, Sandy and Tina along with help from Dana Dobbs have kept the family legacy alive. Whether you want to begin your day with a hearty breakfast, or fuel up for lunch, the restaurant has you covered.

On any given day in the cozy restaurant, there may be ranchers, the county judge, sheriff, old-timers or passersby rubbing elbows while enjoying pancakes, eggs, grits, coffee, one of the daily lunch specials or a juicy burger and sweet tea.

Although you may stop in for a quick meal, conversations about local sports teams, politics, the weather, agriculture etc. may keep you there longer than expected. But don’t rush out, enjoy a slice of homemade pie while enjoying a slice of life. Take a moment to browse the Kott family photos and witty signs hanging on the walls.

From the moment you walk in — after stopping to purchase a newspaper out front and reading business cards and flyers posted at the entrance — you are treated like family and you won’t leave hungry.

Kott’s Café is located at 1059 Texas 90 in Anderson.