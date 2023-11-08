Area-wide Thanksgiving meal Nov. 19

Keith Civic Club held their monthly meeting Oct. 26, at Keith Community Center with a small number in attendance. A report was given about the recent garage sale. A good amount of money was raised. This will help with various projects. There was another sale Oct. 28, and more items were sold, and more money raised.

Evergreen Fall Fest at Evergreen Baptist Church was held Oct. 25. There were barbeque sandwiches, inflatables, carnival games, face painting, hayrides, music, prizes and lots of tasty treats. There were 154 people that attended, and all had a wonderful time.

The pulpit at Evergreen Baptist Church was filled Sunday, Oct. 29, by Rev, Chris George. He was accompanied by his wife Julie. The message was wonderful. Prior to the service, the membership enjoyed a breakfast with all sorts of good breakfast items.

Evergreen Baptist Church will have an area-wide Thanksgiving meal Sunday, Nov. 19, following the noon meal. The turkey, ham and dressing will be provided. Bring your favorite sides and desserts. All are invited to attend.

Iola lost their football game Oct. 27, to Chilton, 17-30.

I was sorry to learn that Betty Jo Vaughn Dane passed away Saturday, Oct. 28, at the home of her brother, Davis Lee Vaughn. She had been ill for some time. Her funeral will be held soon. Do remember her family members in your friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilson Dane, and other family members.

Bob Lavender, son of Dexter and Mary Lavender, had hand surgery recently. The surgery was successful, but he is still recovering at home. Do remember him in your prayers.

Happy birthday this week to the following: Nov. 5 – Jerry Nolen Norman, Andrew Butts, Randall Griffin; Nov. 6 – Tommy Eller, Karolyn Sanford Johnson, Kyle McKnight, Donnie Skeeter; Nov. 7 – Stephen Patrick Biggs, Lydia Topping; Nov. 8 – Brent Childress, Jim Howell; Raymond Emory Lavender, Cynthia Lewis Trant, Derek Wayne Fojtik, Ed Costello, Mark Thompson; Nov. 11 – Sandi Kolbacjinski, Barbara Williams, Lillie Rae Trant and Allen Carabajal. Do hope your special day was a happy one.

Happy anniversary this week to Chick and Kelli Moore Samples, married Nov. 10, 2018. Do join me in wishing them many more years of happiness together.

If you have any Keith news, call either my cell phone at 936870-6094 or my house number at 936-394-8273.