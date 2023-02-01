Hunter accused of shooting roommate

BEDIAS – A Bedias man is in custody charged with shooting his roommate twice.

Grimes County Sheriff’s Office received a call Jan. 30, at 3:16 p.m. from a resident in the 3000 block of CR 117, north of Bedias.

The caller stated a male came to her door seeking help claiming he had been shot. Officers located the victim, 53-year-old David Mayo, and observed injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. Mayo said his roommate, 45-year-old Daniel Hunter, was the one who shot him. Mayo was transported to St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan in stable condition.

Deputies and Investigators responded to the home and detained Hunter. As the investigation progressed, an arrest warrant was issued. Hunter was booked into the Grimes County Jail charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, a second-degree felony. As of press time Jan. 31, a bond had not been issued.

Officers obtained a search warrant of the residence where the victim and accused shooter live. They found a weapon believed to be used in the shooting.

Grimes County Lt. John Jones stated the shooting was an isolated incident and the public was never in danger. The investigation is ongoing.