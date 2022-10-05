If the shoe fits

A call from a concerned citizen reporting a possible burglary in progress led to the arrest of a 17year-old male.

Grimes County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a citizen reporting a possible burglary in progress near Texas State Highway 6 South and County Road 452 Sunday, Sept. 25, at approximately 10:15 p.m. The caller stated a maroon Jeep was parked near the intersection at a vacant mobile home. Grimes County Patrol Sergeant Guadalupe Santana stated the caller recognized the vehicle and the juveniles and identified the mother of the juveniles, who was not with them. According to the caller, the juveniles were former tenants of the residence.

Santana stated Navasota Police Department responded to the area first while deputies were enroute. The reporting party stated the vehicle was leaving the scene and followed the vehicle until law enforcement arrived. Navasota Officers located the vehicle and pulled it over at the CR 420 railroad crossing. There were two 16-year-old juveniles in the vehicle. They were detained and released to Grimes County Sheriff’s Deputies.

The caller phoned the Sheriff’s Office again and reported two other males who were with the Jeep were now walking northbound on Business 6. As Navasota Officers approached, they fled toward Glennswood Drive and Dogwood Place. Officers pursued the suspects on foot across two fences with additional officers arriving to assist. Officers searched the area and recovered two handguns left behind by the suspects and a pair of shoes.

One male was located lying on his stomach in the backyard of a residence, but the second subject was not located. Grimes County Sheriff’s Office had the Jeep towed and the two 16-year-old juveniles were released to their parents. GCSO returned to the location of the initial call. As officers traveled northbound on Business 6, they spotted a Hispanic male wearing white clothing and no shoes walking northbound. Officers recognized the male and knew he was related to the other juveniles connected to the earlier incident.

The suspect was identified as Jose Olivares, a 17-year-old from Navasota. He admitted to running from officers and officers passed him while he was hiding. He was arrested and charged with Evading Arrest/Detention, and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon.

Officers are still investigating the incident. Anyone with information are urged to call Grimes County Sheriff’s Office, 936-873-2151 or Grimes County Crime Stoppers. 936-873-2000.