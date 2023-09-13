Time to readless than
Inmate escapes from Grimes County Jail
September 13, 2023 - 16:55
ANDERSON - Grimes County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an inmate that escaped Grimes County Jail this afternoon.
The inmate, 51-year-old Albino Guerrero, was last seen at the jail around 1:30 p.m. He was wearing black shorts and a white t-shirt. He’s described as 5-feet-4 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds.
Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell said Guerrero was serving time for aggravated assault. He was a trustee who worked in the jail kitchen.
Sowell said Guerrero was unloading a food truck when he walked away. It wasn’t until 3:47 p.m. that he was observed missing.
Anyone with information are urged to call Grimes County Sheriff’s Office, 936-873-2151.