Inmate escapes from Grimes County Jail

By Matthew Ybarra - Managing editor
September 13, 2023 - 16:55
ANDERSON - Grimes County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an inmate that escaped Grimes County Jail this afternoon.

The inmate, 51-year-old Albino Guerrero, was last seen at the jail around 1:30 p.m. He was wearing black shorts and a white t-shirt. He’s described as 5-feet-4 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds.

Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell said Guerrero was serving time for aggravated assault. He was a trustee who worked in the jail kitchen.

Sowell said Guerrero was unloading a food truck when he walked away. It wasn’t until 3:47 p.m. that he was observed missing.

Anyone with information are urged to call Grimes County Sheriff’s Office, 936-873-2151.

 

