UPDATE: Inmate escapes from Grimes County Jail

ANDERSON - Grimes County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an inmate that escaped Grimes County Jail this afternoon.

The inmate, 51-year-old Albino Guerrero, was last seen at the jail around 1:17 p.m. He was wearing black shorts and a white t-shirt. He’s described as a Hispanic male, 5-feet-4 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds.

Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell said Guerrero was originally arrested July 8, 2022 for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. He made trustee in August 2022 and worked in the jail kitchen. According to Sowell he had no prior disciplinarias in custody.

Sowell said Guerrero was unloading a food truck at the Sheriff’s Office in the Sally Port when he walked away. It wasn’t until 3:47 p.m. that he was observed missing.

Grimes County Sheriff’s Office is receiving assistance from Navasota Police Department, Grimes County District Attorney’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Rangers, Texas Department of Criminal Justice K9, and Constable PCT 2. All other agencies in the region and the state have been notified for a statewide BOLO (be on the lookout).

Guerrero’s last known residence was on Peoples Street. Sowell said the residence has been cleared and he was not there.

Public should be aware. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Guerrero are urged to contact Grimes County Sheriff’s Office, 936-873-2151 or Grimes County Crime Stoppers, 936-873-2000.

Guerrero is now wanted for escape.