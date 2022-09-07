Intense heat causes secondary fire

BY MATTHEW YBARRA

Managing editor

RICHARDS – A Sunday morning fire in Richards destroyed a shed and a portion of a home on Pearl Lane in Richards.

The fire began Sunday, Sept. 4, in a shed. Richards Volunteer Fire Chief, Cort Norwood, stated the heat from the fire was so intense that it caused insulation on the electrical wiring in the house to melt and merge together which back fed electricity throughout the home.

Norwood stated the fire in the home originated in a kitchen wall completely filling the home with smoke before the source of the fire could be located and extinguished.

Firefighters worked to extinguish a structure fire in Richards Sunday morning, Sept. 4. The fire originated in a shed causing a nearby home to ignite.

He said the main power source to the home had to be completely cut off to prevent the electricity from continuing to back feed and igniting more fires within the home.

Due to the intensity of the heat, Norwood said one of the firefighters was briefly treated for minor heat exhaustion. He said the rehab arrived to distribute water, Gatorade and other items. Norwood stressed the importance of rehab supplies to firefighters to ensure they are able to stay hydrated and nourished. If you would like to donate rehab items or make monetary donations, contact one of the many local fire departments in Grimes County.