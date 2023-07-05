Iola man dies in motorcycle crash

PLANTERSVILLE – For the second time this month a motorcycle accident claimed a life in Grimes County, this one on FM 1774.

Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Justin Ruiz said around 3:17 p.m. a 2021 Peterbilt 18-wheeler was traveling southbound on FM 1774 approximately a half mile north of Texas 105 East. A 2023 Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling northbound and drove on the wrong side of the road. The motorcycle struck the 18-wheeler’s trailer.

The driver of the Kawasaki, Harley Stabler, 25 of Iola, was pronounced deceased on scene by Grimes County Justice of the Peace Lester Underwood. The driver of the Peterbilt was not injured.

Ruiz said the investigation is ongoing.