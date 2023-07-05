Online seller victim of robbery

Two juveniles were charged in a robbery during the sale of an item listed online.

Navasota Police responded to the 500 block of Cleveland Avenue for reports of an armed robbery June 18, around 2:50 p.m.

The victim stated he posted an item for sale online and was contacted by a possible buyer. The buyer requested the seller meet at the 500 block of Cleveland Avenue. The seller met with the buyer to look over the item then an armed masked man approached them and demanded the item.

After taking the item, the armed male and buyer fled on foot. Navasota Police identified the buyer and later identified the masked robber. Both were juveniles.

Navasota Investigators obtained confessions and recovered the stolen property. Officers located the firearm and discovered it was a BB gun designed to look like a real pistol. One juvenile was charged with robbery and tampering with evidence and the other was charged with robbery.

The parking lot at Navasota Police Department can be utilized as a safe spot meeting location when buying or selling merchandise online.