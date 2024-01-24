Iola native charged in San Antonio murder

SAN ANTONIO – A Grimes County native was arrested for murder in San Antonio accused of killing his girlfriend’s tenant. Shawn Michael Pivonka, 37, who was raised in Iola, allegedly killed David Martin Beck, 41, on Dec. 14, 2023. According to reports, Pivonka’s girlfriend tried to evict Beck from the residence, but ...

