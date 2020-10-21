Iola receives Wastewater Treatment facility funding

IOLA – The City of Iola has acquired the funding needed to move forward with constructing a Wastewater Treatment Facility, a process that has taken 13 years.

The Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) Thursday, Oct. 1, approved by resolution financial assistance in the amount of $11,000,800 in multi-year financing, consisting of a $3,926,000 zero-interest loan and $7,074,800 in loan forgiveness from the Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF), to the City of Iola. The City of Iola will use the assistance to finance planning, acquisition, design, and construction costs associated with a new wastewater system.

In addition to the loan forgiveness, the City of Iola could save approximately $275,000 over the life of the 2020 portion of the loan commitment by using the Clean Water State Revolving Fund. Additional savings will occur when the City of Iola closes on the second portion of the loan.

This is the first time the City of Iola will be able to provide wastewater service to residences and businesses within the community. The project includes a new wastewater treatment plant, lift stations, and collection system, as well as an asset management plan.

“This project has been our number one goal,” said City of Iola Mayor Christine Stover. “This project affects every aspect of daily life in this community from road maintenance to health and safety. It is a true blessing. We have been very patient, and this is finally our time. This is going to help this community grow.”

Stover said a meeting was called 13-years ago with officials from Grimes County and TCEQ present. They addressed the need to finding a solution for septic systems that were failing within the community. As a result of that meeting Stover said a committee was formed and that committee decided incorporation was the best solution.

From the beginning, Stover was advised obtaining funds to construct a Wastewater Treatment Facility would be a lengthy process. “They told us to expect it to take a full 10-years and it has been 13 and we are just now fully funded to move forward.”

Stover is grateful for the hard work and dedication to this project by TWDB, city officials, engineers and advisors to make the program work for the City of Iola. District 13 Representative Ben Leman also played a huge role in obtaining money from TWDB. He submitted a formal letter to the TWDB expressing his support for the City of Iola’s application for funding through the CWSRF.

The site of the City of Iola’s Wastewater Treatment Facility is a 13.6-acre tract located behind Padrons Grocery. Stover said there will be plenty of room for the wastewater facility and will also allow room for future construction of a city hall facility.

Stover said the City of Iola will close on the funding Dec. 8 and design officially begins in April 2021.