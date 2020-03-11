Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Iola VFD Cookoff this weekend

Special To The Examiner
Posted in:
News

Get ready for a smoking good time at the Iola Volunteer Fire Departments Annual Barbecue Cook-Off.

The International Barbecue Cookers Association (IBCA) sanctioned event takes place Friday and Saturday, March 14 and 15. at the Iola VFD. Barbecue categories include brisket, chicken, pork spare ribs and beans.

Fun festivities throughout the event include a kid’s area, live music, dance, vendors and a live auction.

For more information email iolacookoff@yahoo.com or call Josh, 979-218-6939. Follow the cookoff on Facebook at Iola VFD Cook-Off Fundraiser.

