PVille Town Hall huge success

Plantersville Town Hall celebrated another successful fundraiser dinner and raffle this past weekend. Incorporated in 1990, the organization began its initial money-raising efforts the year before. Originally it was necessary to raise funds to save the 1915 dilapidated building from being demolished. Many individuals with strong community ties and wonderful memories of the old building supported the efforts to give it new life and purpose.

Some 30-years later, many of the same supporters and/or descendants of those original donors continue to step up again and again. The mission of Town Hall is three-fold: first is the preservation of the two historic building and grounds; second is offering scholarships; third is providing a community center. Plantersville area residents, either graduating seniors or individuals, regardless of age, who show proof of current successful college coursework, are eligible to apply. As an adult, Jessica McHale applied for and was awarded four consecutive scholarships to become a teacher. Her example validates Town Hall’s philosophy to facilitate any student’s pursuit of education. Jessica has been teaching for nine years. She continues to volunteer at Town Hall fundraising events to pay forward the help she received from Town Hall scholarships which allowed her to achieve her goal.

When the event outgrew Town Hall, it was moved to the St. Mary Parish Hall. The fundraiser includes a fish fry provided by Plantersville Crawfish Festival Committee, a raffle, plus a live auction featuring Tommy Szymczak as auctioneer. Local businesses, community members and people from surrounding areas attend and generously support the occasion whether by donating to the auction, purchasing items or with their presence at the dinner.

Evidence of the big-hearted nature of the community was demonstrated when an adult, with no youngsters, purchased a children’s tepee and immediately gave it to a family with children.

Plantersville Town Hall, Inc., through 2019 has given 173 scholarships in the amount of $180,500.00.