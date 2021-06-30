Jessie sentenced in aggravated robbery

ANDERSON – On Monday, June 21, Dekeimus Jessie, age 19, plead guilty to aggravated robbery and was sentenced to 15-years in prison.

In-person dockets resumed in June for the 12th and 506th District Courts. Due to COVID-19, most of the court settings were largely conducted virtually via Zoom. Jessie was the final defendant to be sentenced for his role in an aggravated robbery on April 8, 2020 at Laredo Heights Apartments in Navasota.

At approximately 2 a.m. Wednesday, April 8, Navasota Po lice Officers responded to reports of gunshots at 520 Laredo Street. The suspects fled the scene. Navasota Police were later contacted by St. Joseph Health Grimes Hospital in Navasota who stated they had a male with a gunshot wound that came in for treatment. The victim was transported to St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan in critical condition.

An investigation conducted by Navasota Police Department showed four defendants demanded money from the victims while displaying a handgun. Jessie was identified as having the weapon during the robbery. Other defendants in the case who were sentenced prior to Jessie were Jakelgein Walter, Rubin Ethel and Devonte Oaks.