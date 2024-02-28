Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
NPD seeks grant for dispatch upgrade
LAVERNE WALLINGFORD ETHEREDGE 1925 – 2024

Joint drug bust in Iola

February 28, 2024 - 00:00
News
IOLA – Three people were arrested, over 800 grams of dangerous drugs and cash were recovered following a joint investigation at a residence on FM 244 in Iola. The joint investigation between Grimes County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Department of Public Safety and with assistance from Robertson County Sheriff’s Office lasted ...

