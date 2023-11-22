KBTX Food for Families Food Drive

The holidays are a time when family and friends come together to celebrate, but for some families it’s a time that highlights their needs. As KBTX prepares for the holidays, they invite you and your family to join them Wednesday, Dec. 6 at various locations for the 28th Annual Food For Families Food Drive.

KBTX-TV’s Food For Families Food Drive is an all day, drive through event happening simultaneously at seven locations throughout the Brazos Valley with a goal of collecting as much shelf stable food and monetary donations to help stock the shelves of the Brazos Valley Food Bank (BVFB) and its Agency Partners.

The seven Brazos Valley donation sites include MidSouth Electric Coop Operations Facility in Navasota, Son-Shine Outreach Center in Madisonville, Brazos Center in Bryan, Pridgeon Community Center in Franklin, Hearne Railroad Museum Depot in Hearne, St. Mary’s, Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church Hall in Caldwell and Washington County Expo in Brenham.

All monetary and food donations from this annual event go directly to BVFB and its network of food pantries across the six service counties (Grimes, Madison, Brazos, Burleson, Robertson, Washington).

How to donate

• Host a food drive or raise funds with your friends/family/coworkers and drop off your donations at any one of the seven locations. Learn more about hosting a food drive by visiting, https://www. bvfb.org/give-food.

• Raise funds VIRTUALLY with your family/ friends/coworkers by sharing this page, https:// www.bvfb.org/food-families- 2023, on your social media and get your circle involved in BVFB’s vital anti-hunger work.

Only 10% of food donated comes from individuals or food drives. Due to safety regulations, homemade food and refrigerated or frozen items are not accepted from individuals.

Most needed food items

• canned corn, soup, cereal, tuna, canned beans, canned fruit, spaghetti, dried beans and peanut butter.

Monetary donations are also a great option.

In 2022, there was over 179,432 pounds of food and over $239,840.18 in monetary donations collected at the annual KBTX Media Food for Families Food Drive. At MidSouth in Navasota, 8,000 pounds of food and $15,046 was collected.

Your Brazos Valley neighbors need you this Holiday season and into the new year!