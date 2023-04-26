Knife River bid paves way for street rehab

At a Regular Meeting of the Navasota City Council, Monday, April 24, council members approved awarding the 2021-2022 Street Maintenance Project contract to Knife River Corporation. Of the three bids received, Knife River was the low bidder with a base bid of $377,828.20.

The streets slated for paving rehabilitation and chip seal are Ashville, Cemetery Road, Chinski, Dallas, Don, Doris, E. Hill, Ella, Fanthorp, Florida, Frazier, Grace, Houston, McNair, New Cemetery Road, New York, N. Eighth, N. Jones, N. Ninth, N. Railroad, Owen, Park, Pierce Road, Ruth Court, Schumacher, Second, Smith, Sycamore, Texas, Waco, W. Virginia and Wright.

According to Assistant Public Works Director Jose Coronilla, the project will take about nine weeks to complete.

Council member Pattie Pederson was absent.

City aggressive on grant apps

Backing the Blue, council approved Resolution No. 733-23 supporting the Navasota Police Department’s body-worn camera grant application for 12 cameras. The $12,194.73 grant is available through the Office of the Governor and requires a cash match of $4,064.91.

Council then approved Resolution No. 732-23 supporting a grant application through the Office of the Governor for 25 RTS Tactical Level III vests. The $65,234.99 grant requires no matching funds.

Council approved Resolution No. 735-23 in support of the City’s application for the CDBG-MIT Method of Distribution (Community Development Block Grant-Mitigation) in the amount of $996,400 for water and sewer line improvements along Foster, Louise and Levy streets. The Texas General Land Office grant requires at least 33% be spent on an LMI (low to middle income) project.

Fultz a nay on Jack sign After a public hearing with no comments against, council approved the sign variance requested by KHR Properties, LLC (Jack in the Box), 2010 SH 105 East, for a 60-foot Freeway Pole sign with the condition that the undeveloped Lot 3 will not construct a Freeway Pole sign once developed. The vote was 3-1 with councilman Josh Fultz casting the dissenting vote.

Jack in the Box (JIB) is currently approved for a 42-foot Pylon sign. Since they’re developing other parcels and the Chicken Express Pylon sign exceeds 42-feet, JIB requested to be allowed to install the multi-tenant 60-foot Freeway Pole sign.

Before voting, Fultz said, “I would just like to remind us that we’re setting a precedent when we go higher than what we allow. I think that going 20-feet above what we’ve already set as where we should be is making our town look more like the towns we’re trying to distinguish ourselves from.”

Staff report:

•Public Works Director Jennifer Reyna reported the city will begin replacing approximately 5 fire hydrants per week beginning May 1; the Notice to Proceed on the CIP Street Project is expected around May 1; installation of the Hollister Gas Regulator is slated for June; the water well survey will be presented at the next council meeting; the airport AWOS is operational.

•Library Director Tiffany Byers gave a rundown of upcoming library activities as well current daily events in recognition of National Library Week.

Other council action:

•Mayor Bert Miller presented a proclamation to Marketing Coordinator Bobbie Ullrich in recognition of National Travel and Tourism Week and issued a proclamation for Public Service Recognition Week.

•Council quarterly liaison Grant Holt reported on the April 13 Planning & Zoning meeting.

•After a public hearing with one comment related to speeding and the ducks on Patout Pond, council approved the first reading of Ordinance No. 1018-23, changing the zoning of 5.04 acres in the Dove Crossing subdivision from R-1A, high density, single dwelling residential district to Dove Crossing PUD (Planned Unit Development). The request was made by JCLB Investments, LLC. The motion included an amendment to the PUD development standards changing the minimum lot width to 45-feet.

•After a public hearing with one comment in favor and five comments directed at the PUD development standards, council approved the first reading of Ordinance No. 1019-23 rezoning 1.310 acres along CR 424 from A/O-Agriculture Open Space District to Pecan Lakes Estates Phase III PUD, amending the boundaries of the PUD.

•After a public hearing with no comments against, approved a sign variance requested by Joe’s Italian Restaurant & Pizza, 1010 S. LaSalle St., for the installation of a Free-Standing 10-foot sign.

•After a public hearing with no comments against, approved a sign variance requested by Navasota Welding Supply, 1002 Spur 515, for the installation of a Pylon sign 18 feet, 2 inches high.

•Reconvening from meeting in Executive Session in accordance with Texas Government Code Section 551.072, council approved the creation of a committee consisting of council members Bernie Gessner and Josh Fultz to investigate and research potential acquisition of real property for City projects and purposes.

Public comments:

•Dennis Saathoff with the Christian Community Service Center (CCSC) reported usage is up 35% over 2022 while the amount of food received from the Brazos Valley Food Bank has been reduced. CCSC now has a website with a donate button and is seeking organizations that will host a food drive.

•Pecan Lakes Estates resident Max Hill called on city council to work with TxDOT to install a traffic light at Fairway Drive and SH 105 West to slow the traffic. City Manager Jason Weeks advised it’s hoped TxDOT will go out for bids for the turn lanes this summer.