Kolkhorst Takes oath of office as State Senator

88TH LEGISLATURE GAVELS IN WITH SENATOR KOLKHORST TAKING OATH OF OFFICE FOR REDISTRICTED SENATE DISTRICT 18.

AUSTIN - The 88th session of the Texas Legislature has begun in the Senate Chambers of the state capitol in Austin. State Senator Lois W. Kolkhorst began her fifth legislative session representing District 18.

“The oath of office is more than words, it is a commitment to our constitution I take very seriously,” said Senator Kolkhorst. “It is humbling to begin this legislative session as the voice of my constituents in Austin and I will be working hard to deliver the results they expect and deserve.”

Encompassing nearly one million constituents, Senate District 18 includes all or part of 18 counties including Aransas, Austin, Burleson, Calhoun, DeWitt, Fayette, Fort Bend (part), Goliad, Gonzales, Grimes, Harris (part), Lavaca, Lee, Montgomery (part), Refugio, Victoria, Waller, and Washington.

"Texas is a growing, thriving state because we are a beacon of economic strength and opportunity," remarked Kolkhorst. Kolkhorst was joined by her husband, Jim Kolkhorst, as well as dozens of well-wishers and supporters at the swearing-in ceremony. This regular session of the legislature will run now through May 29.