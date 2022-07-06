Let Freedom Ring

Examiner photos by Ana Cosino, Connie Clements & Matthew Ybarra

A record-setting crowd of over 3,000 people gathered in downtown Navasota Friday, June 1, for the third annual Freedom Festival presented by the City of Navasota. Festivities included a parade, live music by The Brown Sugar Band, water slide and bounce house, arts and crafts, a cornhole tournament and food and drink vendors. The day was capped by an explosive firework show.