RECORD BREAKING TEMPS

Record-breaking temperatures have scorched Texas and dry conditions have been a cause for concern throughout The State.

A former record-high temperature of 103 degrees was obliterated Sunday, July 10, with the temperature t reaching an excruciating 111 degrees. The previous average for that date is 94.6. As of Tuesday, July 12, Grimes County has reached triple-digit temperatures 11-consecutive days, with many more ahead. The heat is even hotter than temperatures indicate.

If scorching temperatures aren’t enough, everything has become dangerously dry and water sources are depleting. Grimes County has been under a burn ban since June 15, and several local water companies have implemented mandatory water restrictions.

Wickson Creek Special Utility District and Dobbin Plantersville Water Supply both have mandatory water restrictions in place. Anderson Water Company released a message on their Facebook page urging customers to conserve water because their wells are unable to keep up with the consumption due to dry weather.

Local fire departments have battled several fires within the county and have issued citations to residents who are unlawfully burning during a burn ban. Every fire incident requires immediate response because conditions are favorable for quick spread.

Heat safety tips

There are many health risks associated with heat that can lead to heat cramps, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and even death.

It is important to stay hydrated, when possible stay inside with the air-conditioner on, check on your family members and neighbors and never leave a child or pet unattended in a vehicle.

Heat Related Illness from CDC

High temperatures kill hundreds of people every year. Heat-related deaths and illness are preventable, yet more than 700 people die from extreme heat every year in the United States.

*Editor’s Note – see attached graphic of warning signs and symptoms of heat-related illnesses.