Lights to remember

Examiner elves took a sleigh ride across the county in search of a home worthy enough to be recognized as the best in the inaugural Examiner Christmas Lighting Contest. Earning first place was Paul Padron for a display that lit Grimes County skies. View the display at 15412 FM 244 in Iola. Second place was awarded to Harlan Jochen for his home at 1403 East Washington Avenue in Navasota. Placing third is Michael Haferkamp for his home at 518 N. 10th Street in Navasota. Don’t forget to register your display next season!