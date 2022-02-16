Devarjae “DJ” Daniel is living out a legacy while creating his own. The 10-year old from Pearland, who dreams of being a police officer, has been sworn into over 100 law-enforcement agencies to raise childhood cancer awareness.

DJ was diagnosed with terminal brain and spinal cancer, but his selflessness won’t let that hinder him from carrying out the legacy of Abigail Arias, a seven-year-old from Freeport that lost her battle with Wilms Tumor, a form of kidney cancer, on Nov. 5, 2019.

During his swearing in ceremony by multiple agencies on the steps of the historic Grimes County Courthouse in Anderson, Wednesday, Feb. 9, DJ repeatedly extended his arms symbolizing Abigail’s reach.

“When she [Abigail] was six-years-old and I was six-years-old, we were supposed to meet,” explained DJ. “Five months later she died, and we never got the chance to meet. I know her reach will stretch around the world.”

Freeport Police Chief Raymond Garivey, who granted Abigail’s wish of becoming a police officer, recalls the first time he met DJ. “Immediately, the first day I met him he knew the Abigail story. He said Chief, I want to keep doing things for Abigail. He really got me that day.”

Garivey went on a 10-month journey with Abigail that included a trip to The White House, multiple swearing-in ceremonies and to multiple events where she prayed for law enforcement. The day before she died Garivey promised Abigail he will continue helping children with cancer. Garivey believes in his heart that Abigail is working through DJ.

“Abigail’s motto was stay relentless,” explained Garivey. He said in every picture of DJ, without being told to do so, DJ honors Abigail with his gestures. “I truly feel Abigail is going through DJ, blessing him to continue her legacy. She may not be here, but she is watching him down here. There are too many things going on that prove it is her behind him - to the side of him - continuing the legacy of supporting law enforcement and bringing awareness to childhood cancer.”

In a time where law enforcement receives a lot of negative spotlight, the work Abigail began, and DJ continues to carry out has brought support to law enforcement. DJ exceeded his goal of being sworn into 100 law enforcement agencies, but his daddy, Theodis Daniel, said DJ set a new goal of 2,000.

“The love, support and comradery law enforcement has shown gives DJ the will to keep fighting,” stated Daniel. “Although sometimes we have rough days and sometimes feel like we can’t make it, we know many times law enforcement and first responders have tough times as well. He knows his situation, but he doesn’t let you know it and is going to continue with his dream that he has. He has surpassed 100 but his new goal is 2,000.”

Grimes County Judge Joe Fauth III presented DJ with a proclamation from Grimes County and Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell appointed DJ as honorary sheriff. Many other agencies including Navasota Police Department, Texas A&M University Police Department, Brazos County Constables, Texas Department of Public Safety and many other agencies swore DJ into their respective departments. One at a time he was presented with various gifts including patches, challenge coins, pictures and many other items.

“When I first began receiving challenge coins and patches, I laid down a photo of Abigail and surrounded her picture with the challenge coins and patches, because she is the queen,” explained DJ.

By order of The Sheriff, DJ was given an official law enforcement escort with lights and sirens to the American Legion Hall, where a reception was held in his honor.

Whether its the legacy he carries, his witty humor or the support he has for law enforcement and childhood cancer patients, DJ will forever be remembered in Grimes County, and Grimes County will help him fight his battle through the power of prayer.