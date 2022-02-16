First trial in new courtroom

The first trial in the newly-opened Grimes County Business and Justice Center was successfully completed Thursday, Feb. 10, with the Driving While Intoxicated (DWI) conviction of Lance Allen Fuller, 57, by a Grimes County Jury. This trial also marks the first trial for Grimes County Assistant District Attorney Meagan Callaham. Assistant DA David Armbruster also helped prosecute Fuller.

Grimes County Court at Law Judge Tuck McClain presided over the trial. After a day and a half of trial, it took the jury less than an hour to convict Fuller of a Class B misdemeanor DWI. Prosecutors asked the judge to sentence Fuller to jail. A sentence of 12 days in Grimes County Jail was handed down. DWI Class B carries a punishment range from three to 180 days in jail, a $2,000 fine, or both.

On Dec. 6, 2019, Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Texas State Highway 90 in Roans Prairie. Trooper Jason Dominguez investigated the accident.

Fuller stated he was driving southbound when a wheel came off his truck and struck the other vehicle. No injuries were reported, but the odor of alcohol was detected. Dominguez initiated roadside tests, resulting in the arrest. A search warrant was obtained for a blood sample and the results showed Fuller’s blood alcohol level was .121. A person in Texas is legally intoxicated at .08 or higher.

“I am very proud of Meagan and David for their work prosecuting this case,” stated GC District Attorney Andria Bender. “This is our first trial in the new Grimes County Justice Center. DWI offenses are taken very seriously by our team and we will continue to seek convictions.”