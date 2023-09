It was a special weekend at the 17th Annual Bubba Can Cook. “The Original Bubba” award was presented to Jason Druckhammer and Bottom of the Barrel Cookers in honor of Gilbert Druckhammer who was a longtime cooker and supporter of Bubba Can Cook. He began cooking in the mid-80’s and served as a mentor to many and was an avid supporter of Grimes County youth. See more photos on page 17.