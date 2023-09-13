Anderson man killed on Texas 30

A 50-year-old Anderson man, Karl Smith, was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Texas 30 Thursday, Sept. 7.

Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Justin Ruiz said around 8:06 p.m., a Ford F-250 was traveling eastbound on Texas 30. Ruiz said the driver straightened out a slight curve in the roadway and struck a pole at CR 175.

The driver, who was the only one in the vehicle, was air-lifted to St. Joseph Regional Hospital in Bryan with serious injuries. He succumbed to his injuries at the hospital and was pronounced deceased by Brazos County Justice of the Peace Terrence Nunn.